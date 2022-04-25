Thompson allowed four goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Thompson was within a second of earning the Golden Knights a much-needed regulation win when Timo Meier tallied the game-tying goal. The Golden Knights then came up empty on a power play in overtime and couldn't beat James Reimer in three attempts in the shootout. Thompson is 2-1-1 with 11 goals allowed across his last four games. There's still not much clarity on Robin Lehner's status -- he suited up as backup Sunday, so he's presumably available to start a near-absolute must-win game Tuesday versus the Stars. Thompson is 9-5-1 with a 2.64 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 16 appearances this season.