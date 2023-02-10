Thompson (leg) left Thursday's game versus the Wild in the third period, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Thompson needed help from teammates to get off the ice, and he couldn't put any weight on his left leg as he exited. Prior to the injury, he stopped 23 of 24 shots, and barring a meltdown from the Golden Knights, he'll still reach the 20-win mark for the season, but the concern is rightfully on the injury at this point. An update on Thompson's status should surface prior to Sunday's game versus the Ducks. Adin Hill will likely see most of the action if Thompson misses time, while Laurent Brossoit could be in line to be called up.