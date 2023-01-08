Thompson will guard the home goal Saturday versus the Kings, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Thompson has won four of his last six games, and he has one shutout and 15 goals allowed in that span. The 25-year-old will face the team directly behind the Golden Knights in the Pacific Division standings, so this should be an electric matchup between rivals, which could make things tricky for Thompson between the pipes.
