Thompson will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's game in Anaheim, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.
Thompson has been terrific this season; he's started out 5-0-0 with a stellar .932 save percentage and 2.16 GAA. Three of those wins have come on the road and he's allowed just seven goals on 101 shots in those games. Thompson has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his five outings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Sharp in Thursday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Picks up home start•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Earns shootout win•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Tending twine versus Kings•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Stays undefeated•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Slated to be in net Tuesday•