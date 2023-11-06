Thompson will be stationed between the pipes for Sunday's game in Anaheim, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Thompson has been terrific this season; he's started out 5-0-0 with a stellar .932 save percentage and 2.16 GAA. Three of those wins have come on the road and he's allowed just seven goals on 101 shots in those games. Thompson has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his five outings.