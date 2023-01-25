Thompson will guard the road goal Tuesday against the Devils, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Thompson will make his third straight start, but he's been in a bit of a slump with just one win in his last five outings. He's allowed 15 goals over that longer span, and the Devils' high-powered offense could present him with a significant challenge.
