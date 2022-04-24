Thompson's expected to start Sunday's game against the Sharks, per coach Pete DeBoer, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Thompson will get the starting nod in a near must-win game for Vegas' playoff hopes. Robin Lehner (knee) is expected to dress as Thompson's backup. The 25-year-old Thompson has gone 9-5-0 with a 2.56 GAA and .921 save percentage for the Golden Knights.