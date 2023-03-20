Thompson (lower body) will make the three-game road trip with his teammates, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Monday.

With both Thompson and Laurent Brossoit (lower body) on the trip, the Knights sent Jiri Patera back to the minors. It seems likely that Jonathan Quick will continue to carry the workload for the club but Thompson's return could open the door for him to make a few appearances in the crease.