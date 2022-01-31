Thompson was promoted to the taxi squad Monday, per TheAHL.com.
Thompson will serve as an emergency depth option ahead of Tuesday's clash with Buffalo but otherwise shouldn't be expected minutes. In his lone appearance this season, the Calgary native conceded three goals on 26 shots in a losing effort to Nashville on Jan. 4.
