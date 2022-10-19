Thompson allowed three goals on 40 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Thompson made two highlight-reel saves and another handful of strong stops. In the end, the Golden Knights' parade to the penalty box in the second period gave the Flames too much momentum for Thompson to stop. He's allowed six goals on 97 shots across three starts, with Tuesday marking his first defeat of the year. The 25-year-old sure looks like the real deal early on. The Golden Knights are back home for their next three games, taking on the Jets (Thursday), Avalanche (Saturday) and Maple Leafs (Monday).