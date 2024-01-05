Thompson stopped 32 of 36 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

Special teams made the difference here -- the Golden Knights failed to convert on any of their power plays, while the Panthers struck three times while a man up. Thompson has lost five of his last eight outings, and while he's given up four or more goals in five of those games, he's also dealing with a lack of scoring support from his teammates. Thursday's defeat dropped him to 11-8-3 with a 2.87 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 23 contests. Adin Hill (undisclosed) has been skating on his own, but until he logs a handful of team practices, he's unlikely to be ready to return to ease some of Thompson's workload.