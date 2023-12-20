Thompson stopped 22 of 28 shots before being replaced by Jiri Patera early in the third period of Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Three of the goals against Thompson came on Carolina power plays, and the last puck to get past him came after a giveaway in the Vegas zone gave Brady Skjei a clean look from the faceoff dot. It's been an up and down December for Thompson, and while the netminder has given up at least four goals in three of his last four outings, he also sports a 5-2-1 record in eight starts. Given his heavy recent workload while Adin Hill has battled through a lower-body injury and now an undisclosed issue that may or may not be related, it wouldn't be surprising to see Thompson give way to Patera in the crease for Thursday's game in Tampa Bay.