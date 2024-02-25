Thompson made 30 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

Thompson hasn't seen much action overall, so he can be excused if there's a touch of rust. He has a 1-2-2 record (one shutout; 17 goals against) in his last five games dating back to Jan. 22. Overall, Thompson is 17-11-5 in 31 starts with a 2.74 GAA and .907 save percentage. Looking back to January, Thompson was able to get into a groove, winning five of six games, with a heavier workload. As the Knights move toward the postseason, we hope Thompson can get his head in the game while managing a lighter workload. Keep an eye on matchups right now. The only team he's beaten recently is San Jose.