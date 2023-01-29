Thompson made 35 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Anders Lee picked up a loose puck and put it past Thompson's glove to open the scoring early in the second. And Mathew Barzal won it with 32 seconds left in OT when he faked a one-timer, skated to the top of the right circle, and fired blocker side. Thompson has scuffled a little in 2023 with a 1-4-2 record in his last seven games. But the Golden Knights have only given him eight goals in those six defeats. No goalie can do it alone.