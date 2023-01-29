Thompson made 35 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders on Saturday.
Anders Lee picked up a loose puck and put it past Thompson's glove to open the scoring early in the second. And Mathew Barzal won it with 32 seconds left in OT when he faked a one-timer, skated to the top of the right circle, and fired blocker side. Thompson has scuffled a little in 2023 with a 1-4-2 record in his last seven games. But the Golden Knights have only given him eight goals in those six defeats. No goalie can do it alone.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Facing Islanders•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Stops 34 in OT loss•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: In goal Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Yields three goals in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Starting back-to-back games•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Snaps skid with plenty of help•