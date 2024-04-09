Thompson surrendered four goals on 30 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Thompson gave up a pair of goals in each of the first two periods, and the Golden Knights couldn't find an equalizer in the third. The 27-year-old has allowed 10 goals over his last two games after giving up just nine goals across the previous seven contests combined. He's now at 23-14-5 with a 2.76 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 44 appearances. Adin Hill (lower body) is traveling with the Golden Knights on their two-game road trip, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to play Wednesday in Edmonton.