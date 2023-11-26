Thompson allowed one goal on 17 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Coyotes. The second goal was an empty-netter.

Thompson played fairly well, but a turnover behind the net led to Clayton Keller's icebreaker midway through the third period. Vegas was unable to cash in any of its 34 shots against Connor Ingram. Thompson has now lost four straight outings, though the Golden Knights have been shut out twice in those contests. The 26-year-old is at a 5-3-1 record with a 2.32 GAA and a .922 save percentage through nine games. The Golden Knights are set for a back-to-back in Calgary on Monday and in Edmonton on Tuesday, so Thompson and Adin Hill should each be expected to start one of those games.