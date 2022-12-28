Thompson surrendered three goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Thompson couldn't stop the Kings' second line in the second half of the game. The 25-year-old netminder saw his winning streak snapped at two, putting him at 16-9-0 with a 2.68 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 25 appearances. The Golden Knights are right back in action Wednesday in Anaheim, but Adin Hill is likely to start that contest.