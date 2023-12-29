Thompson stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Kings.

Thompson was sharp in his second start in as many days, allowing just a pair of goals on 34 shots after allowing five goals in a loss to Anaheim on Wednesday. It was an encouraging bounce-back effort from the 26-year-old Thompson, who'd gone 2-3-0 with an .843 save percentage in his last five outings. Overall, Thompson improved to 11-6-3 with a .902 save percentage and 2.80 GAA on the campaign. He figures to see the bulk of starting chances in Vegas while Adin Hill (undisclosed) is sidelined.