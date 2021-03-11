Thompson came off the bench in the third period and stopped both shots he faced Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to Minnesota.

Thompson relieved starter Marc-Andre Fleury midway through the third period with the Golden Knights trailing 4-1. The 24-year-old had just been promoted to the active roster earlier in the day after winning six of seven decisions with a 1.72 GAA and .946 save percentage with AHL Henderson.

