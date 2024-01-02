Thompson stopped 24 of 27 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Kraken in the Winter Classic.

Thompson was decent, but he gave up a goal in the first five minutes of each period. Seattle's Joey Daccord proved impenetrable at the other end of the rink, earning the first shutout in Winter Classic history. This was Thompson's third loss in his last four outings, a span in which he's allowed 16 tallies. He's now at 11-7-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 22 games this season. The Golden Knights return home for their next two games, hosting the Panthers on Thursday and the Islanders on Saturday.