Thompson (lower body) is not expected to return to the lineup this week, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Thompson is poised to miss at least three more games after leaving Thursday's 3-2 win over Calgary in the third period. He has a 21-13-3 record this season with a 2.65 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 37 appearances. Vegas currently has Jonathan Quick and Laurent Brossoit handling the goaltending duties.