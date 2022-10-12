Thompson allowed three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Thompson got the nod for the first time as the Golden Knights' top goalie. It wasn't the smoothest of performances for the 25-year-old, but a Mark Stone tally in the final minute of the third period was enough to earn Thompson the win. He went 10-5-3 with a 2.68 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 19 games last season. Should he run with the starter's role in Vegas this year, he'll likely return excellent fantasy value to managers who trusted him on draft day. It's unclear how head coach Bruce Cassidy will divide the work between Thompson and Adin Hill in the early going, though the former should be penciled in for a majority of the starts.