Thompson was put on the injured reserve list Thursday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.

Thompson last played Feb. 9, so he's eligible to be activated whenever he's healthy. In the meantime, this move will provide Vegas with an extra roster spot. The 25-year-old has a 20-13-3 record, 2.66 GAA and .914 save percentage in 36 games this season. Vegas was primarily leaning on Adin Hill in Thompson's absence, but Hill sustained an undisclosed injury and is consequently expected to miss his second consecutive game when the Golden Knights face the Flames on Thursday. Laurent Brossoit is slated to start instead while Michael Hutchinson is set to serve as the backup.