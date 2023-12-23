Thompson (upper body) will miss Saturday's road game against Florida, per the NHL media site.

Jiri Patera is expected to start Saturday while Isaiah Saville will serve as the backup goaltender. Thompson, who is set to miss his second straight contest, has a 10-5-3 record, 2.71 GAA and .905 save percentage in 19 appearances this season. He'll get some additional time to recover over the Christmas break before Vegas' next game in Anaheim on Wednesday.