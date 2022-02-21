Thompson will get the starting nod in San Jose on Sunday.
Thompson made his first career start in January and will get his second Sunday. He coughed up three goals on 26 shots during that Jan. 4 loss against the Predators. The 24-year-old has registered a 2.67 GAA and a .925 save percentage through 24 AHL games this season.
