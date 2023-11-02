Thompson will be in the home crease versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Thompson has won all four of his starts this season, giving up only nine goals on 130 shots. He has been splitting the net with Adin Hill, but is currently the No. 2 goaltender at this time. Thompson will face the Jets, who have found the back of the net 29 times in nine contests.