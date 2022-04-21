Thompson stopped 13 of 15 shots in relief of Robin Lehner in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Lehner was pulled after the first period in a move to give the Golden Knights a jolt, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Thompson wasn't better than his teammate, but he was solid enough to pick up the win. The 25-year-old has won six of his last seven appearances, improving to 9-5-0 with a 2.56 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 15 appearances. The Golden Knights' next game is Sunday versus the Sharks.