Thompson allowed two goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
The Golden Knights' offense scored more than three goals for the first time in six games, giving Thompson plenty of the support he's been lacking recently. The 26-year-old was also sharp. He's won just three of his last eight outings, and he's allowed exactly two goals in each of the wins in that span. Overall, he's at 12-8-3 with a 2.83 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 24 contests. Adin Hill (undisclosed) is expected to return within a week, at which point the Golden Knights will likely resume alternating starts between him and Thompson.
