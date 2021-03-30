Thompson was added to the taxi squad Monday, according to CapFriendly.
Oscar Dansk was promoted to the active roster Monday so Thompson joined the taxi squad as an insurance body. The 24-year-old owns a .944 save percentage and 1.92 GAA through 11 AHL games this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Demoted to AHL•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Shuffles back to taxi squad•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Makes NHL debut•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Rises to active roster•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Heads to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Rises to taxi squad•