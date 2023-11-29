Thompson will guard the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Oilers.

Thompson will get the second half of a back-to-back following Adin Hill's start Monday in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Flames. Over his last four starts, Thompson has given up 10 goals, but the Golden Knights have scored just five times in those contests. He'll have a tough task at hand Tuesday against an Oilers team that appears to be finding its way on offense after a sluggish start to the year.