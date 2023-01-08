Thompson gave up three goals on 19 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

After two periods, head coach Bruce Cassidy had seen enough of Thompson, as Adin Hill played the final frame. The Vegas offense couldn't get Thompson off the took as he took his third loss in his last five games. The 25-year-old netminder is down to 18-10-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 29 appearances. The Golden Knights will have some time at home to practice -- their next game is Thursday versus the Panthers.