Thompson allowed five goals on 36 shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Thompson's personal three-game winning streak ended. The blame isn't solely his to bear, as the Canucks' power play struck three times, but Thompson wasn't sharp enough to keep the game close. He dropped to 11-4-0 with a 2.48 GAA and a .920 save percentage through 15 contests. The 25-year-old is still expected to see a majority of the starts -- he's been getting two of every three games lately, and he should be ready to go Monday in Columbus as the Golden Knights begin a road trip back east.