Thompson stopped 23 of 26 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Thompson gave up two goals in a span of 1:58 in the first period, and that was enough to sink Vegas this time around. The 26-year-old has gone 3-4-0 over his last seven outings, allowing at least three goals in each of his losses while giving up two or fewer goals in his wins in that span. Thompson is down to 13-9-3 with a 2.77 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 26 appearances this season. He's the No. 1 goal for as long as it takes Adin Hill (undisclosed) to feel ready to play.