Thompson allowed just two goals on 27 shots in a 2-1 OT home loss Monday against the Blues.

Thompson allowed an even-strength goal at 19:39 of the first period to Alexey Toropchenko, then he shut the door for the rest of regulation. However, Pavel Buchnevich lit the lamp just 38 seconds into the 3-on-3 overtime session to spoil the night for the home side. Despite the loss, Thompson has allowed just five goals on 55 shots in his past two starts and three appearances.