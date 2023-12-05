Thompson allowed just two goals on 27 shots in a 2-1 OT home loss Monday against the Blues.
Thompson allowed an even-strength goal at 19:39 of the first period to Alexey Toropchenko, then he shut the door for the rest of regulation. However, Pavel Buchnevich lit the lamp just 38 seconds into the 3-on-3 overtime session to spoil the night for the home side. Despite the loss, Thompson has allowed just five goals on 55 shots in his past two starts and three appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Set to face Blues•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Collects win over Capitals•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Finishes Thursday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Yields four goals in shootout loss•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Protecting net in Edmonton•