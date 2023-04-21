Thompson (lower body) isn't available for Game 2 against Winnipeg on Thursday, Steve Carp of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Thompson hasn't been in net since March 23 because of the injury. During the regular season, he posted a 21-13-3 record, 2.65 GAA and .915 save percentage in 37 outings. Laurent Brossoit is set to start Thursday, while Adin Hill will serve as the backup.