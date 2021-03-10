Thompson was promoted to Vegas' active roster Wednesday.
Oscar Dansk was assigned to AHL Henderson in a corresponding move, so Thompson will serve as Marc-Andre Fleury's backup for Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota. The 24-year-old netminder has yet to make his NHL debut, but he's been fantastic in the minors this season, going 6-1-0 while posting an impressive 1.72 GAA and .946 save percentage in seven appearances.
