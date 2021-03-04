Thompson was promoted to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
This is a paper move to meet the minimum requirement of having one goalie on the taxi squad. Thompson should return to AHL Henderson after Vegas' game Wednesday versus the Wild.
