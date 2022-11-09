Thompson allowed three goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Thompson gave up two goals to Timothy Liljegren and another to Mitch Marner over the first two periods. Reilly Smith played the hero for Vegas, scoring a shorthanded goal in the third period and another tally in overtime to complete the comeback win. Thompson has won his last five starts, allowing 10 goals in that span. The 25-year-old is up to a 7-2-0 record with two shutouts, a 2.12 GAA and a .930 save percentage in nine starts. Playing behind the best team in the league helps, but Thompson's been an active participant in that success. The Golden Knights wrap up a road trip Thursday in Buffalo.