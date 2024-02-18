Thompson (illness) will back up Adin Hill in Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Thompson was unavailable for Monday's game versus the Wild, but the Golden Knights' extended break this week gave him plenty of time to get healthy. Hill will make his fourth straight start, which has seemingly relegated Thompson to more of a backup role, though an upcoming back-to-back Monday versus the Sharks and Tuesday versus the Predators should afford both goalies a chance to start.
