Thompson (leg) will undergo an MRI on Friday to determine the extent of his injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy also said Thompson was moving around in the locker room, which suggests he may have avoided a worst-case scenario. A clearer timeline for Thompson's return will have to wait until after the results of the MRI are available. The Golden Knights held on for a 5-1 win over the Wild on Thursday, with Thompson getting the win to improve to 20-13-3 with a 2.66 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 36 appearances.