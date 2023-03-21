Thompson (lower body) is expected to serve as the No. 2 option behind Jonathan Quick against the Canucks on Tuesday, per NHL.com.

Thompson has been out of action since Feb. 9 against the Wild due to his lower-body issue, a stretch of 17 games on the shelf. Prior to his absence, the netminder was struggling to rack up wins with just two victories in his previous eight outings. Still, Thompson should be in the mix for at least a share of the workload alongside Quick with his injury woes seemingly behind him.