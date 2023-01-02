Thompson was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports, indicating he will start Monday on the road versus Colorado.

Thompson is coming off a 33-save effort in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Nashville. He has a 17-9-1 record this season with a 2.64 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Thompson made 22 stops in a 3-2 loss to the Avalanche on Oct. 22.