Thompson will patrol the home crease Monday against St. Louis, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Thompson is coming off a 21-save performance in Saturday's 4-1 win over Washington. He has supplied a 6-3-2 record this season with a 2.36 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 12 games played. The Blues rank 23rd in the league with 2.91 goals per contest this campaign.