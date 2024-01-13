Thompson will be between the home pipes versus Calgary on Saturday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Thompson has won his last two starts -- giving up three goals on 62 shots -- giving him a 13-8-3 record to go with a 2.75 GAA and a .906 save percentage. Isaiah Saville was recalled from AHL Henderson on Saturday and will back up Thompson. The Flames are averaging 31.8 shots on goal per game, 11th in the NHL.