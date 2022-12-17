Thompson was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports, indicating he will start Saturday's home game against the Islanders.
Thompson is coming off a 24-save performance in Thursday's 4-1 win over Chicago. He has a 14-7-0 record this season with a 2.62 GAA and a .918 save percentage. New York has dropped three straight games (0-2-1) going into Saturday's matchup with Vegas, including a 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Coyotes on Friday.
