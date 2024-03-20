Thompson is expected to start at home against Seattle on Thursday, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Thompson has an 18-12-5 record, 2.82 GAA and .904 save percentage in 36 outings this season. He's appeared in just two contests since Feb. 24, but with Adin Hill struggling, there might be an opportunity for Thompson to secure a bigger role going forward if he makes the most of this assignment against the Kraken. Seattle ranks 28th offensively with 2.67 goals per game, so this is a favorable matchup for Thompson.