Thompson is slated to start on the road against Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Thompson is 12-4-0 with a 2.44 GAA and .921 save percentage in 16 contests this season. He's won four of his last five games while allowing 13 markers. Pittsburgh has the 10th-best offense with 3.39 goals per game, but the Penguins have lost their last two contests while scoring just three goals.