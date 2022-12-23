Thompson is expected to start at home against St. Louis on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Thompson stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 5-2 win against Arizona on Wednesday. He's 5-8-0 with a 2.61 GAA and .917 save percentage in 23 games this season. St. Louis has the 23rd-best offense with 3.00 goals per game.