Thompson is expected to start at home against St. Louis on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Thompson stopped 21 of 23 shots in a 5-2 win against Arizona on Wednesday. He's 5-8-0 with a 2.61 GAA and .917 save percentage in 23 games this season. St. Louis has the 23rd-best offense with 3.00 goals per game.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Grabs win over Coyotes•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Starting Wednesday•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Stumbles versus Islanders•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Set to face Islanders•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Strong in Thursday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Logan Thompson: Will face Blackhawks•