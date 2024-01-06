Thompson is expected to start at home against the Islanders on Saturday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Thompson saved 32 of 36 shots en route to a 4-1 loss to Florida in his last start Thursday. He's 11-8-3 with a 2.87 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 23 outings in 2023-24. The Islanders rank 16th offensively this year with 3.11 goals per game and are just 8-6-4 on the road, so this is a somewhat favorable matchup for Thompson.