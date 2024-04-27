Thompson is expected to start at home in Game 3 against Dallas on Saturday, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Thompson has helped Vegas win the opening two games of the first-round series by stopping 46 of 50 shots (.920 save percentage). That's part of a larger hot streak in which he's posted a 2.12 GAA and a .925 save percentage over his past 13 appearances. Dallas ranked third offensively in the regular season with 3.59 goals per contest, so the Stars shouldn't be taken lightly even after being defeated by Vegas twice.