Thompson was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports, indicating he will start Saturday at home against Colorado.
Thompson is coming off a 37-save effort in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Calgary. He has a 2-1-0 record this season, and will face a Colorado team that dropped a 3-2 decision to Seattle on Friday night.
